3 charged in probe of guns missing fr...

3 charged in probe of guns missing from Selma police

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

An investigation into a former evidence technician with the Selma Police Department has uncovered a criminal operation allegedly responsible for stealing and selling hundreds of guns from an evidence room. Adrianne Michelle Canterbury, 34, was fired and arrested last week for allegedly stealing guns, including one used in an April 14 homicide, and fake gold chains from the department's evidence locker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C... May 5 dcanddinky 1
News New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
News 2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats Apr 27 He Named Me Black... 1
News Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j... Apr 27 Elizabeth1912 1
News Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 3
News Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma... Apr 25 anotherview 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16) Apr 21 Destini 7
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC