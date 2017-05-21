21-year-old Alabama woman killed in drive-by shooting
AL.com reports Birmingham police say Gadsden resident 21-year-old Te'kia Turner was killed during a shooting early Thursday morning. Sgt. Danny Woodard said Turner was sitting in the back of a Ford Taurus driven by a friend when at least one bullet pierced a rear window and struck her in the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken...
|4 hr
|Matt
|2
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|6 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|3
|The Latest: Strange files qualifying papers for...
|Wed
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Wed
|start the hearings
|7
|Blue-collar cat.
|Wed
|IONU
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|May 14
|gumpyxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC