21-year-old Alabama woman killed in drive-by shooting

AL.com reports Birmingham police say Gadsden resident 21-year-old Te'kia Turner was killed during a shooting early Thursday morning. Sgt. Danny Woodard said Turner was sitting in the back of a Ford Taurus driven by a friend when at least one bullet pierced a rear window and struck her in the head.

