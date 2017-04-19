Workforce development expands in North Alabama with Madison County Commission's help
The Alabama Department of Commerce is trying to restructure their workforce investment boards, expanding them from just three, to seven across the state. The Madison County Commission discussed the topic at Wednesday's meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Wed
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Apr 8
|Battle Axe
|3
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|Apr 6
|strrrrr
|16
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC