Wind advisory in effect Sunday
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has prepared a wind advisory for all of north Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore Counties in southern Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j...
|Apr 27
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|3
|Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma...
|Apr 25
|anotherview
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Destini
|7
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Apr 19
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC