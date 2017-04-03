Will Uber return to Alabama's beaches? Coastal cities reconsidering service
Uber could be returning to Alabama's beaches if cities such as Gulf Shores and Orange Beach approve ordinances to regulate ride sharing companies. Uber, though, is hoping state legislation is approved in Montgomery that would allow for an uniform regulation of their services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC