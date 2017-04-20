Widow of killed ALDOT worker calls for more driver awareness
Nearly a year ago on April 14, 2016, Jacob Smith and coworker Kenneth Hopper were struck by a car while doing work for the Alabama Department of Transportation . Smith died from his injuries.
