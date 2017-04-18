Who wants to ride Alabama's U.S. Senate Sling-shot?
For the last year at this state fair, we've been stuck on a Tilt-a-whirl of scandal and bloodsport politics. The carny operator left us on there for his whiskey break, and we've been jerked and gyrated, turned upside down and inside out, screaming on each rotation for some bystander to go get us help.
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Destini
|7
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Apr 19
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Apr 8
|Battle Axe
|3
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|Apr 6
|strrrrr
|16
