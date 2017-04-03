Upwards of 25 homes damaged, destroyed by tornado in south AL town
The southeast Alabama town of Screamer was hit by a tornado of unconfirmed size Wednesday afternoon, causing heavy damage to multiple homes. Henry County emergency management officials said between 20 and 25 homes were hit, some with damage, others destroyed including several in the area of Calhoun Drive and Lakeview Drive.
