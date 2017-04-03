Tours offer glimpse of history, culture and religion of Alabama towns
Visitors gather at the Old State Bank for a walking tour of historic Decatur. [WILLIAM T. MARTIN/DECATUR DAILY FILE] Walking the tree-lined streets of Mooresville, one of Alabama's oldest towns, tales of the Chickasaw Indians, Union soldiers, United States presidents and Hollywood actors who roamed the historic town flowed from Shirley McCrary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Sat
|Battle Axe
|3
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|Apr 6
|strrrrr
|16
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC