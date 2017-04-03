Tornados and apparent twisters, rain,...

Tornados and apparent twisters, rain, hail around Southeast

Read more: The Daily Courier

Severe storms raking the Southeast unleashed one large tornado and more than a half dozen apparent twisters Wednesday, toppling trees, roughing up South Carolina's 'peach capital' and raining out golfers warming up for the Masters. A powerful tornado toppled trees and downed power lines in rural Georgia and similar scenes played out in spots around Alabama and South Carolina amid drenching rain, high winds and scattered hail - some as big as baseballs.

