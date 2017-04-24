Tornado Watch issued in Alabama as storm system enters region Updated at

While there has been no announcement of enhanced weather advisories for Northwest Florida, a Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for 30 counties in Alabama, including Baldwin and Mobile. Northwest Florida's forecast currently remains the same as Sunday morning with the possibility of the strong thunderstorm system that is sweeping across the South reaching Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties in the evening hours.

