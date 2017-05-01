Tornado watch expanded, First Alert Weather Day declared
A tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for the following counties in the WSFA 12 News viewing area: The WSFA First Alert Weather Team has declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in anticipation of strong to severe thunderstorms set to impact the area now through early Monday morning. We are monitoring what could end up being several waves of thunderstorms, the first of which is already sliding into west Alabama.
