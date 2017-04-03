Tommy Tuberville, former Auburn football coach, running for governor of Alabama: GOP chief
Tommy Tuberville may not be ready to confirm he's running for Governor of Alabama, but the head of the state's Republican party indicated the former Auburn football coach is all in. Tuberville has filed two reports with the Alabama Secretary of State's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC