Thousands of dollars in scholarships awarded to Alabama students and educators
Thirteen thousand dollars! That is the total amount of scholarship money the School Superintendents of Alabama and PowerSchool, the Scholarship Program Sponsor, announced they were awarding to select high school graduating seniors and educators. Student scholarship recipients were selected by superintendents who were chosen as district finalists for the SSA/PowerSchool Superintendent of the Year Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
