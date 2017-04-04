Thousands of dollars in scholarships ...

Thousands of dollars in scholarships awarded to Alabama students and educators

14 hrs ago

Thirteen thousand dollars! That is the total amount of scholarship money the School Superintendents of Alabama and PowerSchool, the Scholarship Program Sponsor, announced they were awarding to select high school graduating seniors and educators. Student scholarship recipients were selected by superintendents who were chosen as district finalists for the SSA/PowerSchool Superintendent of the Year Award.

