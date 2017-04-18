The Sheriff of Nottingham has nothing on this Alabama sheriff
So a North Alabama sheriff took $150,000 out of the jail inmate's food account and dumped it in a skeezy investment in a used car lot that: The state is left with a veritable plethora of questions. Not the least of which is ... What did the Sheriff of Nottingham have that Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin doesn't.
