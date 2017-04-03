The Latest: Schools closing in Alabama ahead of severe storm
More than 30 counties in Alabama are closing schools and colleges or planning for early dismissals as severe storms begin their march across the Southeast. National Weather Service meteorologist John De Block said early Wednesday he expects storms to last into the evening in southern and eastern Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC