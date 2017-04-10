The Latest: Man quickly opened fire on wife in classroom
A slow-moving landslide is flowing near the site of a Washington state mudslide that wiped out a neighborhood and killed 43 people in 2014. Impeachment hearings have begun for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, who is accused of misusing state resources to keep an alleged affair with a top adviser from being exposed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Apr 8
|Battle Axe
|3
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|Apr 6
|strrrrr
|16
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC