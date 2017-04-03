The Latest: Alabama schools canceled amid weather threat

The remains of a trailer lie where a woman and her 3-year-old daughter were killed during a severe storm, in Breaux Bridge, La., Sunday, April 2, 2017. The remains of a trailer lie where a woman and her 3-year-old daughter were killed during a severe storm, in Breaux Bridge, La., Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.