Sweet home Alabama? Not for same-sex couples adopting, if bill becomes law
A bill that would allow foster care and adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples could reach the Alabama governor's desk this week after passing the state's Senate last Wednesday. By a tally of 23 to 9, Senators voted along party lines in favor of House Bill 24, also known as the Alabama Child Placing Agency Inclusion Act.
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Destini
|7
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Apr 19
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Apr 8
|Battle Axe
|3
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|Apr 6
|strrrrr
|16
