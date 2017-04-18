Study: Travelers spent $13 billion in...

Study: Travelers spent $13 billion in Alabama in 2016

Washington Times

The study was conducted for the state tourism agency by an economist at Auburn University Montgomery. It says more than 25 million travelers spent a total of $13.4 billion in the state in 2016 on hotels, shopping, transportation and restaurants.

