Student-teacher sex in Alabama: Hearing today on law's constitutionality
A Morgan County judge is expected to rule today on the constitutionality of the Alabama law that prohibits school employees from having sex with students, even if both have reached the age of consent. The law's constitutionality is being disputed by a former Decatur High School teacher who faces two felony charges in connection with accusations she had sexual relationships with two male students.
