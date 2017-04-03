Storm damage in Alabama: Lightning, t...

Storm damage in Alabama: Lightning, tornadoes destroy property

All of Alabama is facing the risk of severe weather today, but the areas in Alabama in red will have the highest risk of seeing severe storms, tornadoes and large hail. Storms will be possible through the afternoon and evening.

