Several tornadoes, rain, hail batter three southern states
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport - slowing the flow of inbound flights - because of possible severe weather, the airport said in a Twitter message. Clouds build quickly Wednesday morning with a band of heavy showers and isolated storms moving in for late morning into midday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|14 hr
|strrrrr
|16
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC