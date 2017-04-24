Search on for 2 inmates accused of escape in south Alabama
Al.com reports that 29-year-old Ryan Edward Wilson; and 38-year-old Bobby Lee Taylor are accused of escaping from the Loxley Work Release Center shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. Lee was sentenced in February 2007 to 20 years for a second-degree theft of property charge in Elmore County.
