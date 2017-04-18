Roy Moore slams high court's decision...

Roy Moore slams high court's decision to uphold suspension

15 hrs ago

Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore slammed a decision Wednesday afternoon by a special-empaneled Alabama Supreme Court that doubled down on him. The ruling, which came less than an hour before Moore planned to call them on the carpet at a news conference, reaffirmed that he will not be paid through the remainder of his suspended term.

