River advocates want more notifications of sewage spills
"People are swimming downstream of sewage spills and we need a better system of notification," said Nelson Brooke, a staff member for Black Warrior Riverkeeper. The Alabama Environmental Management Commission today will consider the petition from the coalition that would require faster alerts, more signage around spill areas and attempts to reach the public directly.
