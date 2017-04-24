Retired Alabama cop on new reality TV...

Retired Alabama cop on new reality TV show

Read more: The Decatur Daily

Chris Anderson, a retired Birmingham Police Department homicide investigator and fan favorite on "The First 48" when it filmed in the city several years ago, now his has own crime reality show. In Investigation Discovery's new series "Reasonable Doubt," Anderson and Los Angeles attorney Melissa Lewkowicz partner to reopen closed cases to "either offer the convicted's family hope for an appeal, or confirm the dark truth that their loved one really is guilty of the most unforgivable crime."

