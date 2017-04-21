Resilient Davis Shore finds his Sage ...

Resilient Davis Shore finds his Sage Valley groove again

Of the 54 players teeing it up this week, few feel as comfortable around the pristine-yet-intimidating Sage Valley Golf Club as Davis Shore. The 18-year-old Alabama signee from Knoxville, Tenn., is making his third start in the prestigious junior event after finishing second in 2015 and fourth last year.

