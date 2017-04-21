Resilient Davis Shore finds his Sage Valley groove again
Of the 54 players teeing it up this week, few feel as comfortable around the pristine-yet-intimidating Sage Valley Golf Club as Davis Shore. The 18-year-old Alabama signee from Knoxville, Tenn., is making his third start in the prestigious junior event after finishing second in 2015 and fourth last year.
