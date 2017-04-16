Republican Kay Ivey Takes Oath As Ala...

Republican Kay Ivey Takes Oath As Alabama's New Governor

"I can no longer allow my family, my dear friends, my dedicated staff and Cabinet, to be subjected to the consequences that my past actions have brought upon them", Bentley said during a short address at the state capitol. Bentley's resignation follows the ouster of former House Speaker Mike Hubbard, who left office in 2016 after being convicted on ethics charges, and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who was suspended from his post a year ago after he ordered state officials not to issue same-sex marriage licenses.

