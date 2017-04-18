Prison sentences issued in meth ring;...

Prison sentences issued in meth ring; drugs bought in Atlanta for Alabama distribution

Seven people from Jefferson, Walker, Marion and Franklin counties are being sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine across north Alabama. The ring leader, Gladys Ivette Rodriguez-Valle, 34, of Pinson, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor to nine years in prison, the Department of Justice announced today.

