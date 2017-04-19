Poor Alabama county is a hotbed of "n...

Poor Alabama county is a hotbed of "neglected tropical diseases"

The Alabama Center for Rural Enterprise worked with Houston's National School of Tropical Medicine to sample "soil and water...blood and faecal samples" from Alabama's Lowndes County, a poor rural area. In a paper that will be submitted to the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene , the Houston team reveals that the county is plagued by "at least five tropical parasites," that result from a deadly combination of historic poverty and climate change's heavy rainfalls and high temperatures.

