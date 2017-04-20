Police: Two dead in four-vehicle crash in Ozark
The Dothan Eagle reports the crash happened late Friday morning near the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 and Alabama Highway 123. A news release by Ozark police said two men were pronounced dead at the scene.
