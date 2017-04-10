Philippine troops, suspected militants clash; 6 dead

Dela Rosa said at least several people ... With Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigning one step ahead of an impeachment hearing, his successor becomes the state's second female governor and the first to rise through the political ranks on her own. With Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigning one step ahead of an impeachment hearing, his successor becomes the state's second female governor and the first to rise through the political ranks on her own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.