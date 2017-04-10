Pharmacists fight effort to increase ...

Pharmacists fight effort to increase regulation of Xanax in Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Members of the Alabama Pharmacy Association are fighting a decision to impose additional regulations on alprazolam -commonly known as Xanax - which will place the drug into the most tightly-controlled group of medications. Alabama would become the first state in the nation to move alprazolam into the same category as the powerful opioids methadone, oxycodone and fentanyl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) 5 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme? Apr 8 Battle Axe 3
News Alabama Defies Sessions Apr 6 strrrrr 16
Secret lifestyle Mar 30 Notool 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... Mar 21 Wondering 21
News Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow... Mar 15 Texxy 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,435 • Total comments across all topics: 280,207,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC