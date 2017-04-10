Pharmacists fight effort to increase regulation of Xanax in Alabama
Members of the Alabama Pharmacy Association are fighting a decision to impose additional regulations on alprazolam -commonly known as Xanax - which will place the drug into the most tightly-controlled group of medications. Alabama would become the first state in the nation to move alprazolam into the same category as the powerful opioids methadone, oxycodone and fentanyl.
