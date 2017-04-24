On Your Side Investigation: Life or Death in Alabama's Heroin and Fentanyl epidemic
Overdose deaths from Heroin and Fentanyl in Jefferson County are at an all-time high. In 2016, 100 people died from Heroin and 106 people died from Fentanyl, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office.
