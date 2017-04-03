New Toyota president drives workforce in Alabama
David Fernandes was excited to move to Alabama in 2016 for his promotion to vice president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama Inc. , but he says he had no idea, his boss, James T. "Jim" Bolte was secretly grooming him to take over as president so soon. Bolte, who had been with the Toyota plant in Huntsville since it opened in 2003, was named president in 2009, making him the first American to lead a Toyota plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Sat
|Battle Axe
|3
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|Apr 6
|strrrrr
|16
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC