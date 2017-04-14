New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' state
There are 1 comment on the USA Today story from 15 hrs ago, titled New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' state.
Gov. Kay Ivey didn't detail agenda, but said she wanted to focus on budgets, prisons, education.
#1 20 hrs ago
Might I suggest secession?
