Multiple agencies investigating robberies in Alabama, Tennessee

Investigators say they are investigating a gas station robbery at Highway 53 north of Jeff Road at around 3:00 Monday afternoon. They believe a person walked into the store saying he had a gun, and then he left with money heading northbound.

