MorphoTrust USA Launches First Electr...

MorphoTrust USA Launches First Electronic ID in Alabama Aimed at State Tax Fraud Prevention

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Taxpayers who use the MorphoTrustA eID to complete the filing process will receive priority processing and expedited issuance of their state tax refund. The MorphoTrust eID is a digital identity credential, in the form of a mobile app, which allows a user to prove their identity online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... 17 hr FireyFellow44 5
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mon Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme? Apr 8 Battle Axe 3
News Alabama Defies Sessions Apr 6 strrrrr 16
Secret lifestyle Mar 30 Notool 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... Mar 21 Wondering 21
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,697 • Total comments across all topics: 280,238,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC