MorphoTrust USA Launches First Electronic ID in Alabama Aimed at State Tax Fraud Prevention
Taxpayers who use the MorphoTrustA eID to complete the filing process will receive priority processing and expedited issuance of their state tax refund. The MorphoTrust eID is a digital identity credential, in the form of a mobile app, which allows a user to prove their identity online.
