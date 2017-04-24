Morning Mimosas? House debate Sunday ...

Morning Mimosas? House debate Sunday morning alcohol sales

The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to let some local governments decide if restaurants can offer up Sunday morning mimosas and other alcoholic drinks. The bill would allow county commissions and city councils, in areas where Sunday alcohol sales are legal, to authorize restaurant sales to begin at 10:30 a.m. Currently, sales often don't begin until noon or later.

