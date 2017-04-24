Morning Mimosas? House debate Sunday morning alcohol sales
The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to let some local governments decide if restaurants can offer up Sunday morning mimosas and other alcoholic drinks. The bill would allow county commissions and city councils, in areas where Sunday alcohol sales are legal, to authorize restaurant sales to begin at 10:30 a.m. Currently, sales often don't begin until noon or later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur...
|47 min
|Rose_NoHo
|2
|Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma...
|Tue
|anotherview
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Destini
|7
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Apr 19
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC