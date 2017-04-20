Medical marijuana in Alabama: 'Nobody really leading that fight'
Members of the Alabama House of Representatives say there is virtually no momentum or appetite to consider legalizing marijuana for medical or recreational purposes. If you're talking about outright legalization, I think we'll definitely be at the tail end of the pack of that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|Thu
|strrrrr
|16
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC