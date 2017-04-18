McCorquodale served as Alabama House ...

McCorquodale served as Alabama House speaker from 1975 until 1983.

Former Alabama House speaker Joe C. McCorquodale has died at age 96. McCorquodale, a Democrat from Clarke County, held the House's highest position from 1975 until 1983, according to the Alabama Legislature. "I counted him as a friend, a mentor, and a colleague.

