Key facts on the resignation of Alabamaa s governor

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigned and pleaded guilty on the first day of a legislative hearing that could have led to his impeachment over allegations linked to his alleged affair with a longtime aide. Booked at the county jail Monday, Bentley appeared first in court during a hearing and then at the Alabama Capitol to resign just three days after he said he wouldn't quit.

