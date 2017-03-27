Kennedy to give Wolfe lecture Thursday
Alum Peggy Wallace Kennedy will present the Nell Peel Wolfe lecture at The W on Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. in Nissan Auditorium. The daughter of former Alabama Gov. George Wallace, Kennedy attended the university in the late 1960s as it was being integrated.
