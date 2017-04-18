Juvenile arrested, Andalusia City Sch...

Juvenile arrested, Andalusia City Schools closed Friday

Andalusia City Schools were canceled Friday because of a situation that could have compromised safety, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Trooper Kevin Cook says ALEA's State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a situation that involved the possibility of compromised safety at one of the Andalusia City Schools.

