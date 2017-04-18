Justices won't hear challenge to Alabama campaign law
The Supreme Court won't hear a challenge to Alabama's ban on the transfer of campaign contributions between political action committees. The justices on Monday left in place a lower court ruling that said the 2010 law does not unconstitutionally restrict political speech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Destini
|7
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Apr 19
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Apr 8
|Battle Axe
|3
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|Apr 6
|strrrrr
|16
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC