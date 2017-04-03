Is Alabama's school employee-student sex law constitutional? A judge will decide
After hearing oral arguments this afternoon about the constitutionality of Alabama's law prohibiting school employees from having sex with students, Morgan County Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson said he has "a lot of reading to do." Thompson said he needs to study written arguments that previously were submitted before he rules on whether the law is unconstitutional.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC