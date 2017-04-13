Huntsville teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Morgan County
An 18-year-old male was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash near Union Grove that also injured the 16-year-old driver of the car, according to Trooper Curtis Summerville with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said the passenger, Jonathan Charles Thornton of Huntsville, was killed when the car he was riding in went off the road and hit a tree.
