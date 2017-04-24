Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle announces run for governor
The video on YouTube features video of former Alabama House of Representatives speaker Mike Hubbard and former governor Robert Bentley as Battle talks about how Alabamians have seen their values "come under attack." Bentley resigned earlier this month over allegations he used state resources to cover up an affair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j...
|Apr 27
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|3
|Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma...
|Apr 25
|anotherview
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Destini
|7
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Apr 19
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC