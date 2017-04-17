How to survive a black bear encounter in Alabama
Black bears are making a comeback in Alabama with bear sightings on the rise across the state, including some local sightings. The powerful but rarely aggressive omnivores eat mostly vegetation such as acorns and berries, and their claws are adapted for tree climbing, not fighting, according to experts.
